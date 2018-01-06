Indigenes move to settle Ibadan chieftaincy crisis out of court – The Punch
The Punch
Indigenes move to settle Ibadan chieftaincy crisis out of court
The Punch
The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes on Friday said the crisis that erupted after the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, installed new 21 kings in Ibadan would soon be settled out of court. The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Osi …
