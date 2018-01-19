 Indonesian Christian whipped for selling sharia-banned booze – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Indonesian Christian whipped for selling sharia-banned booze – The Punch

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in World


Indonesian Christian whipped for selling sharia-banned booze
An Indonesian Christian was publicly flogged on Friday for selling alcohol in conservative Aceh province, a violation of Islamic law, as a crowd of onlookers including children jeered. Jono Simbolon grimaced in pain when a masked religious officer

