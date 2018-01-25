Industrial court bars media from reporting its proceedings

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The local saying that the “more you look, the less you see,” played out recently at the Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court, NIC, when the trial judge ordered that the proceedings of a case must not be reported in both the traditional and social media.

The matter involves a Nigerian and a multinational in the food and beverage sector of the economy, who is claiming damages for permanent incapacitation.

The shocking part was that the case had neither been mentioned nor heard before the order was given.

The judge gave the order, it was gathered, because the multinational had complained that the Nigerian had been feeding the social media with his travails and was not comfortable with such publicity.

Besides the order, the judge equally ordered the claimant to delete everything posted on the social media on the matter whether by him or friends among others.

In fact, even before the order was given, the claimant had complained that he was threatened by some officials of the firm, who promised to deal with him, reminding him that he “has no power or money to fight a multi-national.”

Meanwhile, after giving the order, the judge adjourned.

However, Labour Vanguard will continue to monitor the developments on the case.

