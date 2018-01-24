Industrialisation agenda is the surest path for job creation – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Industrialisation agenda is the surest path for job creation
GhanaWeb
Africa's foremost financial institution, the African Development Bank (AfDB), has made a compelling case for accelerating industrialisation in order to create jobs, reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth. The President of the Bank …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!