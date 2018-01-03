Industry stakeholders make case for mobile economy – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Industry stakeholders make case for mobile economy
Vanguard
STAKEHOLDERS in the Information Communication Technology sector, have come together to evaluate how Nigeria, businesses and innovations are responding to what many people have tagged Mobile Economy, where the number of active mobile phone users in the …
Moving communication technology sector forward in 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!