INEC certifies Socialist Party of Nigeria

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday issued a certificate of registration to the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) in obedience to a court order.

The certificate was presented to the leadership of the newly registered party by INEC’s National Commissioner, Alhaji Baba Arfo, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on November 28, 2017, ordered INEC to register SPN and issue it Certificate of Registration.

The SPN Deputy National Chairman, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye, told newsmen after collecting

the certificate, that “SPN is a party for youths, students, workers and the poor masses.”

Bamgboye said the registration of the party was a victory for Nigerians and demonstration that a better Nigeria was possible.

He added that “a struggle for socialist transformation of Nigeria is something that is visible and possible if workers, students, the youths and the poor can unite for a better country.

“Some people thought it was not possible for youths, students and the poor to form a political party.

“When we started this journey in 2013, it was as if it would not be possible but today, we achieved victory.”

He said that the party’s core agenda was to defend and protect the socio-economic and political interest of workers and the poor.

He pledged that when voted into power, the SPN would reverse anti-people policies of privatisation, commercialisation and deregulation, among other policies.

He added that the party was prepared to participate in the 2019 general elections “to test its political strength, then build on it to takeover power.”

