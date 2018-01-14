INEC declares Umeh winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chief Victor Chukwunoyelum Umeh winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election conducted yesterday in the state.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chief Victor Chukwunoyelum Umeh yesterday received a landslide victory in the Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election to emerge the Senator for District.
Umeh scored a total of 64, 879 votes to end the two years tortuous journey to the red carpet chambers of the National Assembly.
APC came a distant second with 975 votes why PPA came third with 116 votes.
Umeh victory yesterday gave APGA it’s first Senate seat and places it the list of the Nigeria Senate.
Declaring the result after the final collation of the results at the INEC headquarters Seka, the Returning Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone said that Umeh having scored the highest costs and satisfied the provisions of the law “is hereby declared winner and duely returned.”
Results:
NJIKOKA LGA
ACCORD – 5
ACD – 5
ADC – 3
APC – 158
APGA – 11,506
AWKA NORTH LGA
IDEMILI SOUTH LGA
DUNUKOFIA LGA
AWKA SOUTH LGA
ANAOCHA LGA
IDEMILI NORTH LGA
