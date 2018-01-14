 INEC declares Umeh winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC declares Umeh winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate,  Chief Victor Chukwunoyelum Umeh winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election conducted yesterday in the state.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)  candidate,  Chief Victor Chukwunoyelum Umeh yesterday received a landslide victory in the Anambra Central Senatorial District rerun election to emerge the Senator for District.

Umeh scored a total of 64, 879 votes to end the two years tortuous journey to the red carpet chambers of the National Assembly.

APC came a distant second with 975 votes why PPA came third with 116 votes.

Umeh victory yesterday gave APGA it’s first Senate seat and places it the list of the Nigeria Senate.

Declaring the result after the final collation of the results at the INEC headquarters Seka,  the Returning Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor,  Academics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,  Prof.  Charles Esimone said that Umeh having scored the highest costs and satisfied the provisions of the law “is hereby declared winner and duely returned.”

Results:

NJIKOKA LGA
ACCORD – 5
ACD         – 5
ADC         – 3
APC         – 158
APGA     – 11,506

GPN        –  7
ID            –   0
KP          –   2
LP          –   17
MPPP    –  69
NPC      –   3
PDC      –   0
PPA        – 16
UPP      –  7

AWKA NORTH LGA

Accord    – 2
ACD        –  2
ADC        –  4
APC        –  81
APGA     – 7,572
GPN       –  3
ID           –  2
KP          –  1
LP          –   5
MPPP    – 11
NCP       –  3
PDC       –   0
PPA        –  4
UPP        –  1

IDEMILI SOUTH LGA

Accord    – 5
ACD         – 0
ADC         – 4
APC         – 104
APGA      –  4,647
GPN        –  5
ID            –  3
KP          –   0
LP           –  11
MPPP     –  0
NCP        –  1
PDC        –  0
PPA        –  12
UPP        –  4

DUNUKOFIA LGA

Accord    – 5
ACD         – 3
ADC         – 6
APC         – 124
APGA      –  7,307
GPN        –  7
ID            –  3
KP          – 2
LP           –  9
MPPP     –  4
NCP        –  6
PDC        –  3
PPA        –  41
UPP         –  8

AWKA SOUTH LGA

Accord    – 7
ACD         – 12
ADC         – 22
APC         – 231
APGA      –  12,384
GPN        –  13
ID            –  4
KP          –   2
LP           –  23
MPPP     –  10
NCP        –  23
PDC        –  1
PPA        –  8
UPP        –  6

ANAOCHA LGA

Accord    – 8
ACD         – 1
ADC         – 10
APC         – 120
APGA      –  12,245
GPN        –  7
ID            –  0
KP          –   4
LP           –  19
MPPP     –  14
NCP        –  1
PDC        –  1
PPA        –  19
UPP        –  12

IDEMILI NORTH LGA

Accord    –  3
ACD         – 10
ADC         – 8
APC         – 157
APGA      –  9218
GPN        – 6
ID            –  2
KP          –   1
LP           –  11
MPPP     – 3
NCP        – 35
PDC        –  0
PPA        –  16
UPP        –  17

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.