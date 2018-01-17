INEC: Here’s How To Obtain, Check Your Voters Registration Status Ahead Of 2019 Polls
With less than 395 days to the commencement of the 2019 General Elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced an easy way for Nigerian voters to obtain permanent voter’s cards and check their voters’ registration status.
This is after the Commission had released guidelines and schedule of activities in preparation for the 2019 general elections.
The INEC commenced the continuous registration process on April 27, 2017 to enable qualified persons to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.
For a qualified Nigerian who is yet to register, the commission outlined two steps towards obtaining the PVC’s.
It urged the qualified Nigerian who had not registered before to do so in the Continuous Voters Registration Phase 2 currently going on in selected states, including the FCT from 9 a.m-3 p.m Mondays to Saturdays.
Voters registration centres in one’s area can be located online by visiting: http://www.inecnigeria.org/?inecnews=registration-area-centres-continuous-voter-registrationcvr-phase-2
In the link, you will come across registration centres in 12 states; and the states are Anambra, Sokoto, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Jigawa, FCT, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River and Bauchi.
By clicking open any of the states in the link, the interested Nigerians can download the information for the registration centres.
Each state provides information on the local government areas for registration and the different registration centres under each local government.
To check registration status
To check registration status via phone
You can also check your voter status by sending an SMS with your State, Last name, Voter Identification Number (VIN) to the number below
081-7164-6879
Format: State, Last name, VIN
Example: Kogi, Solomon, 10877
You should receive a response within 15 minutes.
Please note that:
– Text messages are charged at the local network rates.
The commission also stated that its Citizens Contact Centre is functional, and can be reached on 0700 2255 4632 – or Email: [email protected] – for questions or enquiries.
Meanwhile, the INEC has presented certificates of registration to 22 associations that fulfilled the requirements for registration as political parties.
