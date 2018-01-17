INEC: Here’s How To Obtain, Check Your Voters Registration Status Ahead Of 2019 Polls

With less than 395 days to the commencement of the 2019 General Elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced an easy way for Nigerian voters to obtain permanent voter’s cards and check their voters’ registration status.

This is after the Commission had released guidelines and schedule of activities in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

The INEC commenced the continuous registration process on April 27, 2017 to enable qualified persons to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

For a qualified Nigerian who is yet to register, the commission outlined two steps towards obtaining the PVC’s.

It urged the qualified Nigerian who had not registered before to do so in the Continuous Voters Registration Phase 2 currently going on in selected states, including the FCT from 9 a.m-3 p.m Mondays to Saturdays.

Voters registration centres in one’s area can be located online by visiting: http://www.inecnigeria.org/?inecnews=registration-area-centres-continuous-voter-registrationcvr-phase-2

In the link, you will come across registration centres in 12 states; and the states are Anambra, Sokoto, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Jigawa, FCT, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River and Bauchi.

By clicking open any of the states in the link, the interested Nigerians can download the information for the registration centres.

Each state provides information on the local government areas for registration and the different registration centres under each local government.

To check registration status

http://voterreg.inecnigeria.org To confirm if one had registered or not, one could visit:and follow the instructions on the site (as seen above).

To check registration status via phone You can also check your voter status by sending an SMS with your State, Last name, Voter Identification Number (VIN) to the number below 081-7164-6879 Format: State, Last name, VIN Example: Kogi, Solomon, 10877 You should receive a response within 15 minutes. Please note that: – Text messages are charged at the local network rates.

The commission also stated that its Citizens Contact Centre is functional, and can be reached on 0700 2255 4632 – or Email: [email protected] – for questions or enquiries.

Meanwhile, the INEC has presented certificates of registration to 22 associations that fulfilled the requirements for registration as political parties.

The post INEC: Here’s How To Obtain, Check Your Voters Registration Status Ahead Of 2019 Polls appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

