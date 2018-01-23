INEC projects 85 million voters for 2019 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says about 85 million eligible voters would have been registered before the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

The Commission’s Chairman who spoke yesterday at the 15the Daily Trust dialogue in Abuja was represented by Mr. Deji Soyebi, the commission’s Information and Voter Education head.

According to Soyebi, so far an estimated 74 million Nigerians have already been registered with about 68 political parties fully registered.

“The enormity of the task ahead of making the ballot the only means of determining who wins election in Nigeria has informed the decision for early preparation by the Commission with the release of a timetable with 49 major items, that was why we gave this timetable well in advance, more than a year to the time so that all of us can prepare adequately and properly for the election,” he said.

It would be recalled that INEC announced the 2019 general elections timetable and schedule of activities on the 8th of January, with the Presidential and National Assembly primaries to begin on August 18 while campaigns will commence on November 18, 2018.

According to the released schedule, campaigns for the governorship and state assembly will commence on December the 1, 2018. While Presidential and national assembly elections will hold on February 16th, 2019.

Governorship, state assembly and area council elections in the federal capital territory Abuja will take place on March 2, 2019.

