INEC staff killed as Delta LG polls turns bloody

An adhoc staff of the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC in Delta state has been reportedly killed at Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the middle agd man was hacked down by suspected election thugs while on assignment.

The Delta state police command have confirmed the killing, but yet to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding the death of the Commission’s staff.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

