INEC will obey timely, legitimate amendment to Electoral Act – National Commissioner
The Commission says it is not considering going to court over the proposed amendment by the National Assembly
The post INEC will obey timely, legitimate amendment to Electoral Act – National Commissioner appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!