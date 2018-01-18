 INEC’s readiness for 2019 polls – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC’s readiness for 2019 polls – The Punch

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

INEC's readiness for 2019 polls
The Punch
WITH 402 days to the kick-off of 2019 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission released its timetable. The presidential and National Assembly polls will hold on February 16, while those of governorship and state assembly will

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.