Inflation Rate Declines To 15.37% In 2017 – NBS

By KAYODE TOKEDE, Lagos and MBAKAAN KWEN, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the nation’s inflation rate slowed down to 15.37 per cent in 2017, making it the 11th consecutive decline year-on-year since January 2017. The Bureau, in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) December 2017 report, said inflation rate slowed by […]

The post Inflation Rate Declines To 15.37% In 2017 – NBS appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

