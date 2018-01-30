Infrastructure finance: Expert advocates Infrastructure Fund, non-traditional funding – Vanguard
Vanguard
Infrastructure finance: Expert advocates Infrastructure Fund, non-traditional funding
Following the huge financing gaps that exist in the area of infrastructure finance and traditional funding that cannot cover the long-term needs of most countries, the need for Nigeria to explore non-traditional ways of funding infrastructure has been …
Infrastructure: 'FG needs unusual technique to raise N3trn'
Economist canvasses infrastructure fund to aid development
