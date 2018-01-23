 Initiate steps to demolish buildings near DVOR- Aviation Minister – Ghana News Agency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Initiate steps to demolish buildings near DVOR- Aviation Minister – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Initiate steps to demolish buildings near DVOR- Aviation Minister
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Mrs Cecelia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Aviation, has tasked the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Lands Commission and other stakeholders, to take immediate steps to halt encroachment of lands in the perimeter area of the
Aviation Ministry to demolish buildings on GCAA lands in East LegonMyjoyonline.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.