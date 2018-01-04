Injured Murray pulls out from Australian Open
Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from the Australian Open Thursday after failing to recover from a hip injury, joining injured Japanese star Kei Nishikori on the sidelines.
“Sadly I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete,” Murray said in a statement.
“I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon.”
The post Injured Murray pulls out from Australian Open appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!