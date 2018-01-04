 Injured Murray pulls out from Australian Open | Nigeria Today
Injured Murray pulls out from Australian Open

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from the Australian Open Thursday after failing to recover from a hip injury, joining injured Japanese star Kei Nishikori on the sidelines.

Andy Murray

“Sadly I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete,” Murray said in a statement.

“I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon.”

