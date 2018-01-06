Injured Onyekuru happy to be back at Everton

Super Eagles forward and former Eupen sensation Henry Onyekuru has returned to Everton to continue his recovery after being ruled out with a knee injury while on loan at Anderlecht.

The Belgian side released a statement last month saying that surgery was “inevitable” and the striker would be out for “several months in order to be able to recover optimally” after being forced off against his former club Eupen on December 22.

Onyekuru joined Everton in the summer before being sent out on loan to Anderlecht where he had scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Jupiler Pro league and the 20-year-old shared a picture of his return to his parent club on social media as he continues his recovery even as he revealed his hope in God for the strenght to bounce back.

Back at @Everton a little earlier than expected, I am so grateful for the facilities and the medical team working hard to get me back playing ASAP! The Lord is my strength

The Nigeria international sealed a switch to Everton in June after a successful season at Eupen where he scored 20 goals.

Onyekuru was called up for the Super Eagles camp in May 2017,and made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly win over Togo on 1 June 2017.Unless there is a fast track in his recovery,the 57 goals scorer for Eupen would have been technically ruled out from consideration for the World cup in Russia.

Super Eagles coach Genot Rohr had revealed that he is monitoring all players with a view to ensuring that only those in the best of form a lined up for the Mundial. The Eagles will face Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the Group stage in Russia.

