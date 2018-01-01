Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for ‘defamation, falsehood’ – TheCable
Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for 'defamation, falsehood'
TheCable
Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Nigeria Limited, has filed a N200 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to a statement shared with TheCable, the lawsuit has been filed at the Enugu high court by Joseph …
Innoson boss slams N200bn suit on EFCC
Our foreign automobile competitors using GTB, EFCC to destroy Innoson Vehicles– Chukwuma
