Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for ‘defamation, falsehood’

Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Nigeria Limited, has filed a N200 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to a statement shared with Lailasblog, the lawsuit has been filed at the Enugu high court by Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, the counsel to Innocent Chukwuma. Chukwuma is suing […]

The post Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for ‘defamation, falsehood’ appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

