Innoson Vehicle Manufacturer CEO Files N200bn Suit Against EFCC For ‘Defamation, Falsehood’

Is hitting up again and it seems Innoson Vehicle Manufacturer CEO, Innocent Chukwuma is determined to make Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC pay dearly for the way they arrested and treated him like a common criminal for no just cause.

According to an article published by TheCable, Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Nigeria Limited, has filed a fresh N200 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement, the lawsuit has been filed at the Enugu high court by Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, the counsel to Innocent Chukwuma. Chukwuma is suing the EFCC for defamation, malicious falsehood and unlawful imprisonment.

The Innoson boss had been arrested by the capital market and insurance fraud unit of the EFCC on December 19, claiming that he resisted arrest and used forged documents to get tax waivers.

Chukwuma maintained that at no time did Innocent Chukwuma receive an invitation or was invited by the EFCC or was there any time he jumped an administrative bail granted by the EFCC, his spokesperson, Cornel Osigwe, said.

“Innoson is a public figure and a well-known industrialist of international repute. There is no how he would be invited by the EFCC and he would ignore or refuse to honour it,” Osigwe said in the statement.





“The last issue Innoson had with EFCC was an invitation extended to him in 2012 based on a complaint against him by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). Innoson honoured this invitation and subsequently EFCC filed a charge against him at the Lagos high court.

The charge was subsequently struck out,” he said.





“However, Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd appealed against the order striking out on the basis that it ought to be dismissal and not striking out. The appeal- appeal no: CA/I/1330Cm/2017 is till date still pending at the court of Appeal Lagos State. Since then EFCC has never invited him.





“On this premise, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) and Innoson Nigeria Ltd are claiming against EFCC; N30 billion exemplary damages; N30 billion for assault and battery; N30 billion for false imprisonment; N40 billion for injury to feelings- mental pains and anxiety arising from malicious falsehood and or defamatory publications of the defendants against the plaintiffs; N50 billion for injury to plaintiff’s reputation arising from the said publications; N20 billion for general damages.





“An order that the published words complained of; be retracted by the defendants and such retraction be published in two national newspapers, including the Punch Newspapers.”