INSECURITY: Wike blames security agencies, oil giants

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has blamed the cult related killings in the state on security Chiefs and agencies, noting that they (security agencies) know the cult kingpins, yet have not tracked the hoodlums down.

Wike also blamed oil multinationals for the explosion of cultism in some communities of the state, pointing out that the multinationals award surveillance contracts to cultists.

The governor averred that the cult killings and other criminal activities are orchestrated to create the impression that the state is unsafe through.

Speaking in Port Harcourt yesterday during a visit of the Minister of Interior, Lt General Abdulrahman Danbazzau, to the Government House Wike stated that the security agencies in the state know the cult kingpins terrorising flashpoints in the state.

He said: “The Security agencies have the profiles of all cult kingpins in different parts of the state and they know their locations.

“There is no wisdom in the politicisation of security. Insecurity can affect anybody. You can never know the next victim of insecurity “.

The governor enjoined the security agencies and the Federal Government to deploy personnel to cult flashpoints in the state to forestall repeated attacks by cultists.

