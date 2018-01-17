 Inside Germany’s First S2x Doll-Only Brothel Where You Can Sleep With Plastic Prostitutes For ₦40,000 Per Hour | Nigeria Today
Inside Germany’s First S2x Doll-Only Brothel Where You Can Sleep With Plastic Prostitutes For ₦40,000 Per Hour

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Step inside Germany’s first s2x doll brothel where plastic prostitutes are rented out 12 times a for £71 an hour (N40,000). Evelyn Schwarz, 29, runs the aptly named ‘Bordoll’ in Dortmund, a fusion of the words ‘bordello’ and ‘doll’. Originally looking into S&M, Schwarz instead decided to buy 11 silicone ‘love dolls’ each of which […]

The post Inside Germany’s First S2x Doll-Only Brothel Where You Can Sleep With Plastic Prostitutes For ₦40,000 Per Hour appeared first on Timeofgist.

