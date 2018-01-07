Inside Kaduna’s N5bn Inland Dry Port
The Kaduna Inland Dry Port commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday is a N5billion investment with the capacity to handle 29,000 tonnes of containers yearly, LEADERSHIP Sunday has gathered. It was gathered that the port, and its 4,000 square meters capacity warehouse, also handles every kind of import and export demand, with the facility […]
