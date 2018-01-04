Inspired by Segway, this robotic suitcase follows you around the airport

The 90Fun Puppy 1 uses trackers to follow you around, but still manages to balance on two wheels using tech from Segway. The smart suitcase is the first U.S.-based launch for the China-based brand.

The post Inspired by Segway, this robotic suitcase follows you around the airport appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

