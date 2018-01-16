 Insufficient power, major constraint to business —CBN – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Insufficient power, major constraint to business —CBN – The Punch

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Insufficient power, major constraint to business —CBN
The Punch
Insufficient supply of electricity is the major constraint to business activities across the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has said. According to the CBN, the latest survey conducted by it on businesses in the fourth quarter of 2017 showed that

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.