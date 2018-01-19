Inter Milan ‘sign Rafinha on loan from Barcelona’ – Sports Mole
Sports Mole
Inter Milan 'sign Rafinha on loan from Barcelona'
Inter Milan have reportedly signed Brazilian midfielder Rafinha on loan from Barcelona following lengthy negotiations. The Italian club has secured the 24-year-old's services until the end of the season, with the option to sign him permanently in the …
Inter Milan send Barcelona Friday ultimatum over Rafinha Alcantara transfer
Inter Milan agree loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha with option to buy for €35m
Barcelona accept €35m offer for transfer of Rafinha to Inter Milan
