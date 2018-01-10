InterContinental Exits Nigeria Over Debt Fallout With Partners – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
InterContinental Exits Nigeria Over Debt Fallout With Partners
Bloomberg
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc is withdrawing from Nigeria four years after it opened its first site in Africa's most populous country following a disagreement with local partners over the terms of how to bring the property out of receivership. The …
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Trading Up 0%
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Shares Up 0%
