Interim relief planned for storm damaged suburbs
News24
Interim relief planned for storm damaged suburbs
Johannesburg – The City of Johannesburg has announced interim plans to deal with the damage to the southern and western parts of the city caused by a severe storm which took place on Saturday. Speaker of the Joburg Council Councillor Vasco da Gama said …
