 Interim relief planned for storm damaged suburbs – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Interim relief planned for storm damaged suburbs – News24

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Interim relief planned for storm damaged suburbs
News24
Johannesburg – The City of Johannesburg has announced interim plans to deal with the damage to the southern and western parts of the city caused by a severe storm which took place on Saturday. Speaker of the Joburg Council Councillor Vasco da Gama said
Joburg mayor worried about quality of buildings in wake of storm damageEyewitness News
Mashaba to probe contractors who built houses damaged by stormeNCA
Two people killed in Joburg stormIndependent Online
AllAfrica.com –Brinkwire (press release)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.