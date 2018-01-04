 Internet connections hit 93.9m in Oct – New Telegraph Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Internet connections hit 93.9m in Oct – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Internet connections hit 93.9m in Oct
New Telegraph Newspaper
Nigeria's Internet connections stood at 93.8 million as at end of October last year, according to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The nation's $70 billion telecommunications industry recorded its

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.