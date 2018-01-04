Internet connections hit 93.9m in Oct – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper Internet connections hit 93.9m in Oct

New Telegraph Newspaper

Nigeria's Internet connections stood at 93.8 million as at end of October last year, according to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The nation's $70 billion telecommunications industry recorded its …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

