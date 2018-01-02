 IPMAN advocates investment in modular refineries – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPMAN advocates investment in modular refineries – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

IPMAN advocates investment in modular refineries
The Nation Newspaper
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to invest more in modular refineries as a way to end fuel scarcity. Alhaji Debo Ahmed, the Chairman, South-west zone of IPMAN, gave the advice

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.