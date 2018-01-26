IPOB Losses Court Case Again Against Nigeria Army To Produce Nnamdi Kalu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) seeking to compel the Chief of Army staff to produce the missing leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako also over-ruled the appeal for lack of merit and proof, that the chief of army staff was indeed the last person seen with mister Nnamdi Kanu.

Counsel to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had prayed the court to order the Chief of Army staff to produce his client claiming that no member of Kanu’s family had seen or heard from him since September 14th, 2017.

Opposing the motion, however, General Buratai through his counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde, told the court that Kanu was not and had never been in the custody of the Nigerian army.

Barrs Ejiofor on October 17 during the trial told the court that he is looking for his client. He said he has filed a suit asking the court to compel the Nigerian Army to produce the leader of IPOB alleging that his disappearance is unconnected with the invasion of his home by the Nigerian Army on September 11, 2017.