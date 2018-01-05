 IPOB to launch Radio Hausa Service | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB to launch Radio Hausa Service

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Freedom movement, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) is set to launch its Radio Nigeria Hausa Service, in order to reach out to the Northern parts of the country. According to IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, “The broadcast will have the widest coverage of any radio signal in Africa. It will be received all over West, […]

The post IPOB to launch Radio Hausa Service appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.