IPOB to launch Radio Hausa Service
Freedom movement, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) is set to launch its Radio Nigeria Hausa Service, in order to reach out to the Northern parts of the country. According to IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, “The broadcast will have the widest coverage of any radio signal in Africa. It will be received all over West, […]
The post IPOB to launch Radio Hausa Service appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
