 Iran Accuses Saudi, U.S., UK For Being Behind Anti-Gov’t Protests | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iran Accuses Saudi, U.S., UK For Being Behind Anti-Gov’t Protests

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A senior Iranian security official on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Britain of  being “major players” behind recent anti-government protests, a local reported. “Certain countries are waging a proxy war against the Islamic republic via social media and the internet,’’ Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said. He said that […]

The post Iran Accuses Saudi, U.S., UK For Being Behind Anti-Gov’t Protests appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.