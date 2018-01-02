Iran Accuses Saudi, U.S., UK For Being Behind Anti-Gov’t Protests

A senior Iranian security official on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Britain of being “major players” behind recent anti-government protests, a local reported. “Certain countries are waging a proxy war against the Islamic republic via social media and the internet,’’ Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said. He said that […]

The post Iran Accuses Saudi, U.S., UK For Being Behind Anti-Gov’t Protests appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

