Iran rejects Trump demands for Renegotiation of Nuclear deal

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in United States, World | 0 comments

Iran says the 2015 nuclear deal is not up for renegotiation, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the agreement if its “terrible flaws” were not fixed. “The nuclear deal is an internationally recognized and concluded pact and is not renegotiable,” the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said in a statement Saturday. Iran said […]

