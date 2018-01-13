Iran threatens ‘severe’ response to US sanctions against judiciary chief – CNN
CNN
Iran threatens 'severe' response to US sanctions against judiciary chief
(CNN) Iran slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to target the head of its judiciary with sanctions, saying the move warrants a "severe" response. Trump on Friday avoided upending the nuclear deal with Iran that he has repeatedly disparaged …
