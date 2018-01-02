Iranian Protesters Attack Police Stations – News, Social Media Report – Leadership Newspapers
Iranian Protesters Attack Police Stations – News, Social Media Report
Iranian protesters attacked police stations late into the night on Monday, news agency and social media reports said. Videos on social media showed an intense clash in the central town of Qahderijan between security forces and protesters who were …
