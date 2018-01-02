 Iranian Protesters Attack Police Stations – News, Social Media Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iranian Protesters Attack Police Stations – News, Social Media Report

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Iranian protesters attacked police stations late into the night on Monday, news agency and social media reports said. Videos on social media showed an intense clash in the central town of Qahderijan between security forces and protesters who were trying to occupy a police station, which was partially set ablaze. There were unconfirmed reports of […]

The post Iranian Protesters Attack Police Stations – News, Social Media Report appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.