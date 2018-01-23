Is Babcock Medical School Accredited
Is Babcock Medical School Accredited?, The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has accredited Babcock University Teaching Hospital for the training of up to 24 House Officers. The school also received two-year interim accreditation from the West African College of Surgeons. Degrees Offered: MBBS Medicine and Surgery (6-year Program) Requirement: 5 credits (in one […]
The post Is Babcock Medical School Accredited appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!