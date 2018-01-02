Is It Too Late? He Proposed, I Said "NO", But Now I Want To Say "YES" – Pretty Lady Laments

Just for illustration

Saying NO to a man’s proposal doesn’t really mean that the lady might not have said YES when all things being equal. Sometimes it simply means at that moment, NO is the right answer. This maybe as a result of what is going on in her life or she may want to achieve something first or she maybe hoping for another guy.

However, this undoubted means you may or may not be her second choice. So guys are also right when they don’t accept the proposal of a lady who rejected them first. Though Nigeria mentality will say “she actually rejected me because I don’t have money. That might not be the case.

This is a story of a lady, Mary, who said ‘No’ to her boyfriend of three years when he popped the question. She said she wasn’t ready, and even after giving her boyfriend the ‘please don’t do this’ look when he was about to go on his knees, he still went ahead and popped the question.

Now she is however regretting that she broke his heart, and wants him to come back so she can say ‘Yes’ to his marriage proposal.

This is what she wrote;

“My name is Mary, I heartlessly said ‘No’ to my boyfriend of three years a month ago, embarrassing him before his friends, my friends and some few family members because I thought I wasn’t ready.





I really wasn’t expecting the proposal, he totally caught me offguard on my birthday and I was scared, I gave him all the looks of ‘please don’t do this’ when he dropped on his knees and brought out the ring, but he went ahead to propose.





I said ‘No’, I broke his heart! Every night since then, I keep seeing his eyes as I snatched my fingers from his grasp and mouthed the word ‘No’ repeatedly. He expected me to jump for joy, scream and dance or even cry for joy but wasn’t expecting the response he got.





I love David, I really do, but I just wasn’t ready for the proposal thing plus I somehow lost it that night and got scared. David (31) has refused to talk to me, he travelled immediately and won’t get in touch. I have tried to apologize and explain things, but he is not reading my messages. I can’t call him!





I only try through the social media but he is not reading them! I am sorry, I love him, I want to say ‘Yes’… How do I go about this, I heard he’s gone to South Africa to cool off after the blow I dealt him.





Help me, I am 24… I would rather marry David now than wait for another man.”