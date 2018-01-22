Is Jonathan Is The Poorest Ex-President? See Inside Ex-President Jonathan’s Sitting Room In Abuja That Can’t Accommodate 10 People

A retired Permanent Secretary and an associate of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ambassador Godknows Igali, says the immediate past president may be the poorest former leader in Africa. “President Jonathan’s parlour in his Maitama house cannot accommodate more than 10 persons. “Look at his dinning table, it is like any other house in Maitama. See […]

The post Is Jonathan Is The Poorest Ex-President? See Inside Ex-President Jonathan’s Sitting Room In Abuja That Can’t Accommodate 10 People appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

