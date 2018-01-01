 Is the Presidential Villa truly jinxed? | Nigeria Today
Is the Presidential Villa truly jinxed?

By Bolanle Bolawole Last week’s bike accident suffered by Yusuf Buhari, the only son of President Muhammadu Buhari, brings to the fore once more the belief in many quarters that not only is the Presidential Villa spiritually jinxed but also that it “collects blood”, to put it poignantly and in the local parlance that many of our people will easily understand. It is said that there is, or there are, blood-sucking demons in Aso Rock. The foundations and pillars of the place are said to have been erected on the blood of innocent Nigerians used as sacrifice.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

