Is This True About Buhari’s Appointment? – Got This List From Whatsapp Right Now – Must Read
I saw this surprisingly detailed post on Whatsapp and I did a little research and found out it was nothing but the truth. Though I didnt research every name. Can this be ok to Nigerians? Is this really happening? I though I should bring this message to you and see if my thoughts acclimatizes to yours.
See the message below..
Full List of The Army Officers Compulsorily Retired On Friday By Muhammadu Buhari. They Are 90% Southerners. The Ethnic and Regional cleansing Continues:
Maj. Gen TC Ude (SE)
Maj. Gen LC Ilo (SE)
Maj. Gen IN Ijoma (SE)
Maj. Gen O Ejimai (SE)
Maj. Gen PAT Akem (SS)
Maj. Gen ED Atewe (SS)
Maj. Gen Letam Wiwa -Younger brother of murdered Environmental Rights activist and author, Ken Saro-Wiwa (SS)
Maj. Gen FO Alli (SS)
Maj. Gen Mobolaji Koleoso (SW)
Maj. Gen SD Aliyu (MB)
Maj. Gen MY Ibrahim
Brig. Gen GO Agachi (SE)
Brig. Gen Okonkwo (SE)
Brig. Gen Ogidi (SS)
Brig. Gen Koko Essien (SS)
Brig. Gen PE Ekpeyong (SS)
Brig. Gen Bright Fiboinumama (SS)
Brig. Gen. M. Onoyiveta (SS)
Brig. Gen IMD Lawson (SS)
Brig. Gen Oyefesobi (SW)
Brig. Gen AI Onibasa (SW)
Brig. Gen Bashir Mormo (SS)
Brig. Gen AH Sa’ad (SS)-Former ADC to late President Musa Yar’adua
Brig. Gen MG Ali
Brig. Gen LN Bello
Brig. Gen D Abdusalam
Col. CK Ukoha (SE)
Col. OU Nwankwo (SE)
Col. Nicholas Achinze -Dasuki’s ADC (SE)
Col. Tonye F Minimah –Younger brother of former Chief of Army Staff, LT. General Kenneth Minimah (SS)
Col. FD Kayode (SW)
Col. Ojogbane Adegbe –ADC to former President Goodluck Jonathan (MB)
Col. Audu (MB)
Col. DR Hassan
Col. MA Suleiman
Lt. Col GC Nyekwu (SS)
Lt. Col C Enechukwu (SE)
Lt. Col CO Amadi (SE)
Lt. Col Adimoha (SS)
Lt. Col OC Egemode (SS)
Lt. Col TE Arigbe (SW)
Lt. Col TO Oladuntoye (SW)
Lt. Col Baba Ochankpa (MB)
Lt. Col DB Dazang (MB)
Lt. Col A Mohammed
Lt. Col AS Mohammed.
DANGEROUS ……. EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
Now President Buhari has serially, deceitfully and masterfully completed the configuration of the entire National Security structure/architecture firmly in the hands of the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani alone to the exclusion of all other ethnic blocs in Nigeria …. this is very, very dangerous for the South and for Northern Christians.
Chief of Army Staff ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Police IG ……….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Minister for Defence ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Minister for Internal Affairs …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
National Security Adviser (NSA) ……… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
DG, Department of State Services (DSS) ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Chief of Staff …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
ADC to President ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
CSO to President ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Protocol to President ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Private Secretary to President ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
DG Customs ………. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
DG, EFCC ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
DG, Nigeria Prisons ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
DG, Immigration …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Minister for Petroleum …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Minister for FCT …….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
ADD TO THESE:
1. Head of National Assembly/Senate President …… Northern Muslim
2. Head of Judiciary/Chief Justice of Nigeria ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
3. Head, Federal Courts of Appeal …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Can this be true? Yes its true.
Yet some people will not see anything bad with this arrangement and development. The intention of Mr President towards Nigerians is really manifesting in the lopsided appointments, the hegemonistic and mediaeval chauvinistic colonialism and Fulanization of Nigeria.
Pray and watch. Military is getting ready for Jihad and Islamization. Buhari is playing a script. God is on the Throne watching. Will He keep quite?
Please Fellow Nigerians, this is no longer time for rhetorics. BUHARI MEANS EVIL FOR NIGERIA. SOON A SECURITY MEETING WILL BE CONVENED TO ATTACK SECTION OF THIS COUNTRY.
No southerners will attend that meeting. CHURCH! IT IS WARFARE TIME. IF YOU DON’T PRAY NOW, YOU MAY BE HISTORY TOMORROW. THIS SENNACHERIB’S SHOULD BE LAID AT EVERY ALTAR OF OUR GOD. HE WILL ARISE FOR US. SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN VERY SOON.
PLS HELP US SPREAD THIS FAST IT MAY
SAVE UR FRIENDS OR FAMILY.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!