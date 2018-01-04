 Is this why FCC chairman Ajit Pai cancelled his CES appearance? | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is this why FCC chairman Ajit Pai cancelled his CES appearance?

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai canceled a scheduled appearance at CES 2018 one week before CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro told Digital Trends it may related to threats of violence he has received over net neutrality regulations.

The post Is this why FCC chairman Ajit Pai cancelled his CES appearance? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.