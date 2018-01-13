 Islamic State Group Offshoot Claims 2017 Niger Attack on US – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Islamic State Group Offshoot Claims 2017 Niger Attack on US – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Hindustan Times

Islamic State Group Offshoot Claims 2017 Niger Attack on US
U.S. News & World Report
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An Islamic State group Sahara offshoot is claiming it carried out the October attack in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers and four Nigerien troops. The Mauritanian Nouakchott News Agency reported Friday that the self-professed
ISIS claims attack responsibility on US soldiers in NigerNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.