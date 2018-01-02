 Israel: African migrants told to leave or face imprisonment – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Israel: African migrants told to leave or face imprisonment – BBC News

BBC News

Israel: African migrants told to leave or face imprisonment
The Israeli government has issued a notice for thousands of African migrants to leave the country or face imprisonment. The migrants will be given up to $3,500 (£2,600) for leaving within the next 90 days. They will be given the option of going to
