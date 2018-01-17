Israel-India guided missile deal back on track – Netanyahu – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Israel-India guided missile deal back on track – Netanyahu
Reuters
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a tour of India he had been informed by the Indian government that it had decided to put a major anti-tank missile deal back on track. Israeli Prime Minister …
Indian Missile Deal With Rafael Back on Table, Netanyahu Says
Scrapped $500 mn Israeli missile deal back on track: PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel says India to restart talks on missile sales
