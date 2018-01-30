Israel Will Present Plan to Rebuild Gaza to Be Funded by Int’l Donors – Haaretz
|
Haaretz
|
Israel Will Present Plan to Rebuild Gaza to Be Funded by Int'l Donors
Haaretz
Israel will submit a $1 billion dollar plan for easing the Gaza Strip's humanitarian crisis, which it will ask the international community to fund, at an emergency meeting on Wednesday of donor states. The plan's centerpiece will be Israeli assistance …
UN envoy warns Gaza facing 'full collapse'
UN Palestinian Aid Agency Gets Cash Injection After Trump Cuts
Germany and other donors speed up funding for Palestinians after US aid cut
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!