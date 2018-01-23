Israeli Minister Calls To Ban Author Praising Palestinian Teen – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Israeli Minister Calls To Ban Author Praising Palestinian Teen
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday instructed army radio to censor a prominent author who compared a Palestinian teen facing trial to a Jewish girl murdered in the Holocaust. Ahed Tamimi, 16, was arrested in December for slapping …
