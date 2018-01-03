“It goes without saying” that Buhari will Contest for Presidency in 2019 – Adebayo Shittu

The Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must contest for presidency in 2019, Punch reports. Shittu said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa. He stated that although the president is yet to make up his mind concerning seeking reelection, he […]

The post “It goes without saying” that Buhari will Contest for Presidency in 2019 – Adebayo Shittu appeared first on BellaNaija.

