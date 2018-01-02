It is very clear that Buhari has nothing to offer – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says Buhari administration has nothing to offer Nigerians apart from blame passing.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday in response to the New year message delivered by President Buhari, the PDP said Buhari administration instead of offering solutions to Nigeria’s challenges or proving indices of their development, they engaged in making fake claims and blame passing all the time.

The party lamented the inability of the President who is also the Minister of Petroleum resources to provide a clear-cut solution to the ongoing acute fuel crisis currently bedeviling the nation.

The PDP wondered why the President failed to explain how to rescue the labour market from the 8 million job losses and acute unemployment being suffered by Nigerians in his new year speech or how to raise the fallen value of naira.

The statement reads:

“We already knew the pattern and we advised against it this year. We knew their New Year message would heighten Nigerians’ despondency rather than providing us hope

“Instead of offering solutions or providing the indices for development, the presidency deployed over 2000 words passing the buck, begging the question, making empty claims and attempting to appropriate achievements of the PDP administration.

“What could be more depressing than the fact that the president, who is also the minister of petroleum resources, did not give a clear-cut solution to the acute fuel crisis bedeviling his nation today?

“The president’s speech neither addressed how to raise the fallen value of the naira nor how to rescue the labour market from the 8 million job losses and acute unemployment being suffered by Nigerians under the APC.

“Rather, what we heard was a boring litany of buck-passing, lame declarations and barefaced attempt to appropriate and claim credit for achievements and landmark projects initiated, articulated and implemented by the PDP administration, including, the railway, electricity and agricultural projects

“Also the citizens are eager to know what work percentage that have been added to projects that were being executed by the PDP before the APC took power by propaganda and lies in 2015,

“Nigerians have now seen that the APC has nothing to offer but has only succeeded in wrecking the nation and inflicting hardship on the people.

“The option before Nigerians is to kick out the APC come 2019 and return the PDP, which is now repositioned to bring the nation back to the path of national unity and prosperity we all once enjoyed.

“On this note, the PDP stands with the people to once again present a government that is serious, truthful and transparent, with an array of best hands harnessing and channeling our national resources for the good of all, as was the order before the unfortunate incursion of the APC.”

